Corby to host ‘Cake not Hate’ event

Corby Council’s community safety team is aiming to bring people together raise awareness about hate crime.

The council is inviting everyone to its free ‘Cake not Hate’ event being held in the council chamber in the Corby Cube from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Monday (November 27).

Throughout the day there will be displays, information, hot drinks and cake, with short presentations from various people.

There will be a presentation about what hate crime is and how to report it from the force hate crime co-ordinator at Northamptonshire Police.

Information will be available from the regional outreach officer for the national TellMAMA campaign, which monitors and records hate crimes against Muslim people in the UK online and offline

There will be a presentation on the impact of hate crime on the LGBTQ community from a personal perspective and look at why underreporting occurs, from the community development officer at Voluntary Impact and community co-chair of Northampton Council’s LGBTQ Forum.

Short films will be displayed aimed at people with learning disabilities and those who support them to recognise and report hate crime, from the Learning Disability Partnership Board.

Information will be available from the Keep Safe Scheme which aims to support people with learning disabilities to keep safe and get help in an emergency when out and about in Northamptonshire.

Leader of Corby Council Cllr Tom Beattie said: “We hope that the Cake not Hate event will be a great opportunity for residents to come together and learn more about hate crime, its effects on individuals and communities and how to report it.

“No-one should feel victimised simply because of who they are and it is up to all of us as a community to come together to prevent it from happening.

“We would love to see a good number of people come along on Monday to join in these important conversations, help us spread awareness of hate crime issues and of course to enjoy some cake.”

For further information or to join the event register your attendance by going at http://www.cakenothate.eventbrite.co.uk.