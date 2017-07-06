Corby theatre director to step down

The Core at Corby Cube has announced that its director Nick Walker will be leaving this autumn.

Nick has been at the creative helm of The Core at Corby Cube since July 2015, taking over from its inaugural creative director Chris Sudworth.

He is a Perrier Award-nominated director, writer and producer who has worked in the theatre and broadcast sector for more than 20 years.

After a busy two years at The Core he is returning to his writing career to pursue some exciting new commissions in film and television.

Nick Walker said: “It has been a huge honour to be part of this dynamic and forward-thinking organisation and a privilege to be part of Corby’s every-growing cultural offer.

“I wish The Core continued and ever greater success in the future.”

The chair of The Core’s board, Morag Ballantyne, said: “We’re immensely proud of all that Nick has achieved at The Core over the last two years and of the impact of his work in the community in Corby.

“The Core continues to be an exciting focal point for arts activity in the area, providing brilliant entertainment for people of all ages.

“The board would like to thank Nick for his significant contribution to the organisation.”

Chief executive Martin Sutherland said: “Nick has played an important role in continuing The Core’s development as a creative hub for Corby and the surrounding areas, and we’ll be very sorry to see him leave.

“We wish him every success with his new projects.

“Our immediate task is to find a suitable successor who can continue to develop The Core’s vision, following the recent confirmation of Arts Council England funding for the next four years.”