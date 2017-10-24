Corby slimmers collecting advent calendars for the town’s foodbank

Slimmers are collecting advent calendars to be given to children from families needing help from the foodbank this Christmas.

Sonia Mathieson runs several Slimming World groups in Corby and her members are collecting advent calendars throughout October.

Advent calendars can be donated at any of these sessions

But the collection is not just open to members, any businesses, groups or individuals can also donate a calendar for a child to enjoy this Christmas.

Sonia said: “Throughout October we are collecting advent calendars to donate to Corby Foodbank.

“It’s bad enough having to resort to a foodbank so if we can make sure children get an advent calender, it’s a small gift that can mean so much.”

As well as collecting calendars in the run-up to the festivities, members have been having taster sessions where they can try food prepared by others to inspire them to try something new to help them with their goal of slimming down for Christmas.

Sonia’s Slimming World classes take place at Danesholme Community Centre on Tuesdays at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Sessions also take place at West Glebe Pavilion on Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm as well as on Friday at 9am and 11am.

Anyone wanting to donate an advent calendar can drop them off at any of the classes, either at the start of the session or by leaving them with the caretaker if the group has already started.

For more information search for Slimming World Corby on Facebook or call Sonia on 01536 508980.