Corby skate park receives Royal visit

Corby’s Adrenaline Alley received a Royal visit today (Monday) to recognise the skate park’s work.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal was given a tour of Europe’s largest indoor arena and unveiled a plaque in one of its parks.

The Princess Royal's visit to Corby.

Mandy Young, founder and development director at the centre, was delighted to show the princess around.

She said: “Having her here is a huge honour and and is a real sign of what we’ve got here.

“This centre has made a massive difference and we have members between the age of four or five and people in their 60s and 70s.”

Mandy founded Adrenaline Alley in 2002 with her son John, who died in 2010 aged 24.

She added that he would have been ‘so proud’ of today’s Royal visit.

She said: “It’s been a real journey [to get here], it’s been blood, sweat and tears.

“Having lost John at a pivotal time it took me a while to pick myself up.

“He would have loved today and would have been so proud.

“I can get up every day with a smile on my face.”

The Princess Royal watched demonstrations from youngsters on skateboards, scooters and BMX bikes.

She was introduced to local dignitaries who praised the centre for its contribution to the community.

Mayor of Corby Julie Riley said: “I’ve spent most of my time as mayor telling people how wonderful Corby is.

“It’s so brilliant to have The Princess Royal here and it just shows how far Adrenaline Alley has come.”

Chairman of Northamptonshire County Council Jim Harker said: “For the county and for the country, this is a great moment.

“This is the biggest skate park in Europe.

“It doesn’t just help people to skate but it does a lot for the well-being of people, it teaches them leadership and responsibility.

“Mandy has made a huge success out of it and and she is an inspiration.”

Park staff member Reece Youles said: “This is massive for the skate park.

“It keeps so many kids off the streets and changes lives for some people.

“To have her here is amazing.”