Corby skate park re-opens after accident

Corby’s Adrenaline Alley has re-opened after an accident last week.

The skate park had been holding an ‘All Nighter’ event from 10pm on December 29 (Thursday) to 8am the following morning at the time of the incident involving a rider.

But after a short closure, the skate park opened again yesterday (Tuesday).

Further details surrounding the accident have not been released but a statement on the park’s Facebook page said the victim was recovering.

The statement said: “Great news - Jack’s on his way to recovery and doing well.

“All your best wishes have been relayed to Jack and his family by Mandy Young (CEO) and we wish him a speedy recovery.”