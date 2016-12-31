Corby skate park closes temporarily after accident

Corby’s Adrenaline Alley has closed temporarily after an accident involving a rider.

The skate park had been holding an ‘All Nighter’ event from 10pm on December 29 (Thursday) to 8am the following morning at the time of the incident.

A short statement on the skate park’s website said: “Due to a very unfortunate accident at our 29th/30th December All Nighter we will be closed for a short period of time.

“We will let you know our next opening day as soon as possible, so keep tuned to our website and social media.

“We sincerely apologise for the obvious inconvenience caused and will refund all pre-paid bookings, but as you will understand safety for all our users is absolutely paramount to the charity.”

Further details surrounding the incident at the park, which is run as a charity, are not known at this stage.