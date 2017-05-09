Corby shopkeeper fined for selling illegal vodka

A shop owner from Corby has been fined after being caught with 87 bottles of counterfeit vodka.

Balraj Singh Dhaliwal, who runs VG Stores in Willowbrook Road, was investigated after a customer complained about a bottle of Chekov vodka bought in April 2016.

An investigation by Northamptonshire County Council’s trading standards team led to officers visiting the store.

They found 87 bottles of illegal vodka, most of which were seized from a storeroom in the back of the shop.

Dhaliwal appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week (May 2) where he admitted four offences relating to the sale of the illegal vodka.

He was fined £800 and ordered to pay £1,250 in court costs, £11.50 compensation to the consumer and a £30 victim surcharge.

Trading standards manager David Hedger said: “Counterfeit vodka can be extremely dangerous for consumers – you don’t know the strength of what you’re drinking or even what it contains.

“There are some key signs to look out for, including poor quality labelling, spelling mistakes and whether the product smells and tastes right.”

Anyone who comes across counterfeit products can contact Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06 or click here.