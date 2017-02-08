Corby set to go to the polls in council by-election

Residents in Corby’s Kingswood and Hazel Leys ward will go to the polls tomorrow (Thursday) to elect a new councillor.

The election comes after Cllr Kenneth Carratt, who left Labour to become independent, was kicked out after he failed to attend a formal council meeting for six months.

Standing to replace him are Stan Heggs (Con), Michael Mahon (Green) and Isabel McNab (Lab).

Polling stations are at the Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre and Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre, with voting open from 7am to 10pm.

A council spokesman said: “If on the day you are unable to vote in person because you have a medical emergency or cannot go to the polling station because of work reasons you can apply to vote by emergency proxy.

“Completed applications must reach us before 5pm on Thursday, February 9.”

“Contact Electoral Services on 01536 464012/14 to find out more.”