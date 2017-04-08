Corby security officers rewarded for outstanding work

Two security officers from Corby have been given a prestigious award.

Don Murray and Kay Singh work for Vision Security Group at a shopping centre in Cambridge.

In January 2016, Don and Kay were alerted to an incident involving a man who had shoplifted from one of the centre’s shops and was being detained by store security.

The man was clearly distressed and was threatening to take his own life.

However, Don and Kay worked with him to ensure his safety.

The duo have now received a British Security Industry Association (BSIA) Regional Security Personnel Award for ‘Outstanding Act’ in the Midlands round of judging.

Judges say Don and Kay showed considerable bravery to take quick and decisive actions under what must have been immense duress.

The pair said: “We are delighted to have received this award as the security team have worked so hard to deliver high levels of service.

“We work in partnership with our client to ensure our standards are maintained and enhanced wherever possible.

“It is great to be acknowledged in this way.”

Don and Kay will now be put forward to the national judging phase of the awards.

If they are successful they will be invited to attend the BSIA’s annual lunch on July 12 where they will be presented with the national award.