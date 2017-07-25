Corby schools show their support for hospice

Have your say

Staff and pupils from two Corby schools have been thanked for their fundraising efforts for Lakelands Hospice.

Year 6 pupils at Corby Old Village Primary School raised £293.67 for the hospice from their recent Young Enterprise Week.

The cheque from Beanfield Primary School

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice, said: “The pupils were asked where they would like to donate their hard earned efforts and we were their chosen charity - fabulous!

“Thank you Year 6 pupils of Corby Old Village Primary School – you are all Lakelands legends.”

Beanfield Primary School also recently raised £150 for the hospice in Butland Road, Corby.

Marina said: “Thank you Beanfield Primary School for your fantastic donation of £150 raised from your bake sale.

“Your donation will really help us to continue supporting more people living in our community with life-limiting conditions.”

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice and its work, click here