Corby school’s creature creations will form centrepiece of woodland celebration

Students at a Corby school have worked with two artists to create wire sculptures of woodland creatures to accompany a music and dance performance at the Core Theatre between tomorrow (Friday) and Sunday.

Year 7 pupils at Brooke Weston Academy worked with artists John Bell and Iris Bertz for eight weeks as part of the project – called Deep Roots Tall Trees – which aims to celebrate the woodland areas which lie near the heart of Corby.

The students’ magical creatures will be used as part of the performances taking place this week, which will end with the audience being invited to follow a pied piper through the woods at dusk,

The sculptures that the students made will help light the way down to the Corby boating lake where a pop up café and a variety of other events will be on offer for all to enjoy.

Iris and John said: “We have both worked extensively in the UK and abroad helping people to explore their creativity, learn new ways of doing things and make wonderful work with simple materials, colour and light. We have really enjoyed working with everyone on “Deep Roots Tall Trees” to help tell the story of the woods of Corby.”