Corby school rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted

A Corby primary school has been given the lowest possible rating after an Ofsted inspection.

Exeter - A Learning Community Academy has dropped from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘inadequate’.

The school in Brayford Avenue was inspected in November last year, with the report published this week.

Leaders and governors were criticised for an inaccurate understanding of the school’s teaching and learning, with pupils often set work that is too easy for them.

Subject leaders were criticised for not having a good enough knowledge of the strengths and weaknesses in their subjects to be able to bring about improvement.

Teaching, learning and assessment were rated inadequate and so pupils underachieved in subjects across the curriculum.

However, the school did receive praise for the fact pupils enjoyed being at the school and for their safeguarding.

The report said: “Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector is of the opinion that this school requires special measures because it is failing to give its pupils an acceptable standard of education and the persons responsible for leading,

managing or governing the school are not demonstrating the capacity to secure the necessary improvement in the school.

“Leaders have not dealt with the weaknesses identified at the previous inspection.

“All areas of the school’s performance have declined and are now inadequate.

“The most able pupils are not suitably stretched.

“They are not encouraged to read challenging books.

“They repeat learning regularly that they have mastered already and they are set work that is too easy for them.”

CEO of Woodnewton Academy Trust and head of the academy Ellen Wallace said: “We pride ourselves on our strong community roots.

“Our staff, parents, governors and children will pull together to improve outcomes for our children.

“We are determined that we will build on our solid foundations and we are going to become an outstanding school over time.”

A team of people have been brought in to assist the academy to improve the areas identified within the Ofsted report.

Chairman of governors Jezamin Lindsay said: “We are privileged to have a member of the team joining us who has had experience as a regional advisor for 16 local authorities and has had extensive experience in the primary sector.”

The school currently provides education for 613 pupils.

To read the full report, click here.