Corby school praised by Ofsted for progress made

Rockingham Primary School is celebrating after being rated as ‘good’ by the education watchdog.

The school in Corby’s Rockingham Road was told it must improve by Ofsted in its last inspection, but has now been praised for its progression.

The school was inspected just before Christmas with the report published on Friday (January 20).

The report said: “Since the headteacher joined the school in September 2014, she has transformed Rockingham.

“There have been eight new teachers, a reorganised senior leadership team, a new curriculum and a new governing body, to support and challenge the work of the school.

“The quality of teaching, learning and assessment has improved since the last inspection, and is now typically good across the school.

“Pupils and their parents say that behaviour in the school is consistently good and good relationships are evident throughout the school.”

Rockingham Primary is sponsored by the David Ross Education Trust and caters for 276 pupils.

Rebecca Steed, executive headteacher at Rockingham Primary School, says they have now got their sights set on an ‘outstanding’ rating.

She said: “This is an incredible milestone for Rockingham and something that everyone has worked so hard to achieve.

“It is simply fantastic news.

“I would like to thank all of the staff for their continued efforts to ensure that we fulfill the needs of our school and the community, and our wonderful pupils and their families for making Rockingham such a special place to teach and learn.

“Everything we do, whether it is academic or extra-curricular, is centered around our pupils and what they need in order to reach their full potential.

“We look forward to sustaining these improvements and moving towards outstanding.”

To read the full Ofsted report, click here.