Corby school offers pupils chance to train with the emergency services

A Corby school has commissioned a cadet scheme offering pupils the chance to train with the emergency services.

Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets (NESC) is for 13 to 18-year-olds and aims to give young people new skills and allow them to take an active role in supporting the work of police, fire and ambulance staff.

It is believed to be the first scheme of its kind in the country to set itself up as an independent charity.

And Kingswood Academy in Gainsborough Road, Corby, has just commissioned an emergency services cadet scheme for the school.

Youngsters from Year 9 upwards have been chosen for the scheme, which will take place at the school as an extension of the school day when lessons have finished.

Representatives from the police, fire and ambulance services attended the official launch at the school on Wednesday.

NESC chief executive Ann-Marie Lawson said the launch was brilliant and all of the speakers were inspirational.

She said: “Kingswood Academy is the first to commission the NESC scheme, they are pioneers in terms of that.

“I am really pleased that they are keen to explore new ways to inspire the students.

“They want them to be the best they can be and this programme offers experiences and opportunities for that.”

The school’s deputy principal Matthew Van Lier said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our emergency services cadet detachment at Kingswood Secondary Academy.

“This is the first combined services detachment to be launched in Corby and the cadets will experience training from police, fire and ambulance services.

“Following a rigorous selection process 15 students were selected to participate and we were so proud to have the mayor of Corby Cllr Julie Riley and her consort attend the launch.

“The cadets and their families listened to some great speeches made by senior members from all three services and received their first allocation of uniform which can be worn in the academy on their training day.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to train with the emergency services and develop essential life skills.”