Corby school continues to be good, says Ofsted

A Corby school is celebrating after inspectors graded it as ‘good’ for the second time in four years.

Studfall Junior School in Rowlett Road was given the second highest rating after the inspection in March.

A report published by the education watchdog Ofsted praised the school for its good quality of education.

Joint headteachers Louise McGeachie and Kim Kirchin said: “We are very proud of our children, staff and parents.

“The report reflects how we nurture and develop the whole child.

“Studfall has fantastic links with our community and other schools in Corby and we will continue to strive to be outstanding.”

The Ofsted report said: “You and your team have established a rigorous and robust system to undertake assessments of pupils’ attainment on entry to the school, so that pupils’ progress and achievement can be assessed from their starting points.

“The school’s assessment information and pupils’ workbooks show that pupils are making good progress across the curriculum.

“Teachers plan mathematics activities carefully to reinforce and extend pupils’ learning.

“Teachers ensure that there is enough challenge in place so that pupils, particularly high-attaining girls, are able to make good progress.

“Teaching assistants provide good support for pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities and for lower-attaining pupils.

“They take the time to understand their specific needs and support their learning through careful questioning.”