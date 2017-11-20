Corby’s speeding hotspots to be tackled in Road Safety Week

Speed gun operations will be held across speeding hotspot areas in Corby as part of National Road Safety Week (November 20-24).

The campaign is asking people to ‘speed down’, asking for drivers to be aware of their speeding behaviour and drive within the legal speeding limit.

During the week Corby Council’s neighbourhood management team will be delivering a series of road safety talks and activities at local primary and pre-schools in partnership with the neighbourhood policing teams.

Some of the activities will include learning more about the role of the speed gun in terms of road safety and undertaking some road safety crafting activities, courtesy of local road safety enterprise Brightkidz.

Speed gun operations will also be held in speeding hotspots.

Corby Council’s lead member for neighbourhood services, Cllr Bob Eyles, said: “We are pleased to be working with partners to reinforce the message that speeding is not acceptable.

“As well as tackling speeding issues directly through the speed gun operations it is also important for us to work with our schools and young people to ensure they keep safe and have a good understanding of road safety.”

Partnerships and project manager at Brightkidz Alison Holland said: “At Brightkidz we’re bringing another important aspect of road safety into the campaign week – teaching children about being safe and seen.

“Now the days are getting shorter it is vital children understand the ‘fluorescent for day, reflective for night’ message.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Corby Council, Corby Rural Police Team and local schools using fun activities to help get that message across alongside other key road safety messages.”

Corby Rural Policing Team Sergeant Rob Offord said: “This initiative is a great opportunity to work together to reduce speed in our rural towns, villages and on rural roads, a key part is educating the drivers of tomorrow that driving fast is not safe and we hope that they will take this home and talk to their parents, and this will change their behaviour too.

“The Kettering and Corby Rural Neighbourhood Policing team are committed to reducing speed in hotspot areas as identified by our local priorities.”