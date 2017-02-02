Corby’s Mothercare store set to close

One of the most well-known names on the high street will close its Corby store in April.

Mothercare, which sells essentials for babies and young children, is to shut its doors in the Willow Place Shopping Centre.

The closure leaves the north of the county without a Mothercare, with the closest stores in Northampton and Peterborough.

A Mothercare spokesman said: “Mothercare Corby will close on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

“We will be emailing our customers in the local area to advise of the changes and provide details of their nearest store, Mothercare Peterborough.

“We greatly value all our customers in the area and would like to thank them for their continued loyalty and support for Mothercare.”

The closure comes as part of Mothercare’s efforts to close unprofitable stores as part of a ‘transformation plan’.

It is not known how many staff will be affected by the closure.

The spokesman added that the company will try to relocate staff to other stores.

They said: “We are working very closely with our team and every effort will be made to relocate colleagues at nearby stores where possible.

“Whilst we regret the closure of the store, it is part of our larger transformation plan for our business to close unprofitable stores and invest in a store estate that provides our customers with a consistently enjoyable shopping experience, combining great product and service with the flexibility and convenience to shop both in store and online.”