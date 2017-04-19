Corby’s boating lake to receive £10,000 worth of improvements

Corby’s boating lake is being spruced up in time for the summer weather thanks a funding boost of almost £10,000.

A total of £9,148.88, from the Angling Trust’s Angling Improvement Fund, which was awarded to Corby Council for improvements to the facility, will be spent on a range of work over the next three months.

The work will include extending some of the fishing platforms to cater for larger groups and fishing equipment, the purchase of equipment to monitor the oxygen levels in the water and training staff on the use of the equipment, the introduction of habitat and fish refuge, the purchase of a replacement rowing boat in order for staff to access the islands on the lake and the introduction of additional small fish in to the lake.

In November 2016, Absolute Fisheries Management Ltd was instructed by Corby Council, to undertake a Fish Population Survey and Assessment of the fish community within the lake.

The survey identified good numbers of roach, crucian carp, common bream and a small number of perch and gudgeon present in the boating lake and some of the recommendations made included introducing more ‘silver’ fish to the lake.

An assessment on the Oakley Vale Lakes took place this March which identified a high number of Rudd (silver fish).

As part of the improvements to the boating lake and to make the community of fish in both the boating lake and Oakley Vale lake more sustainable, about 500 of the rudd were safely moved from Oakley Vale into the boating lake last week.

Corby Council’s head of culture and leisure, Chris Stephenson, said: “This is the start of planned improvements to one of Corby’s much loved green areas and an action that will enhance the fish community in the boating lake whilst helping to control the numbers within Oakley Vale lake.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded funding from the Angling Trust and look forward to further improving the boating lake in the coming months.”