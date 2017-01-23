Corby residents could win month of ‘free’ council tax by signing up to online system

Corby Council says any residents signing up to its new online system could win a month of free council tax.

‘My Account’ has gone live today (Monday), giving residents access to various different services the council provides online.

As an incentive to get people to sign up, the council will be setting up an exclusive prize draw between January and March.

Those who sign up will automatically be in with the chance of winning one month’s free council tax.

There are 10 prizes, all of which are free council tax for a month, to be won.

Deputy leader of Corby Council Cllr Jean Addison said: “This is a fantastic service that I would encourage as many people as possible to sign up to.

“Going online makes everything quicker and easier to manage and by signing up to Corby Council’s new Digitalisation Scheme, it means you can manage your bills from wherever you are.

“This is completely free to do, so why not get on board, and you might even win a month’s free council tax.”

