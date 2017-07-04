Corby pupils’ winning book launched across county

Students who won a county-wide competition themed around healthy relationships have distributed their winning idea to primary schools in Northamptonshire.

The group from Lodge Park Academy in Corby were in Year 7 when they won the 2015/16 County Schools Challenge with their booklet of short stories aimed at Key Stage 1 pupils (aged five to seven).

On Friday the group held a launch for The Adventures of Frank and Timmy at Greenfields Primary School in Kettering, meeting pupils and teachers to explain the aims of their work.

Guests of honour included competition judges Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Simon Edens, Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Darren Dovey.

Following the launch, copies of the Frank and Timmy booklet have been distributed to primary schools across the county.

Using the stories featuring a peaceful turtle and a shy fox, children and teachers can explore themes including making new friends, coping with scary situations and understanding and dealing with bullying.

T-shirts featuring the characters will also be provided for teachers to wear.