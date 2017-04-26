Corby pub shows its support for hospice with family fun day

A Corby pub is holding a family fun day in support of Lakelands Hospice.

The fun day hosted by Craig Haldane, landlord of The Cardigan Arms in The Jamb in Corby Old Village, starts at the pub at 1pm and runs until 7pm on Sunday, April 30.

The fashion show is taking place on May 5

Money raised by the event, which will include a hog roast, crafts, bouncy castle, ice-cream van, gross eating challenge, raffle, face painting and games, will go to Lakelands Hospice in the town.

There will also be live music from 2’s Company, The Valentines and Point Blank.

But if you can’t make this event, a fashion show is being held at The Raven Hall in Corby on Friday, May 5, which is also in support of the hospice.

Doors open at 7pm and community fundraiser for Lakelands Hospice, Marina Rae, said there will be pre-loved clothes, shoes, jewellery and bags as well as dance performances, a tombola, raffle and assorted stalls on the night.

Entry is £3 per person.

Tickets can be bought by popping into the Lakelands Emporium in Corby town centre or reception at the hospice in Butland Road, or by calling 01536 747755.

Proceeds from both events will go to the hospice, which is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice and its work, click here or like their page by searching for Lakelands Hospice on Facebook.