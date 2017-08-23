Corby pub’s £1.5m hotel expansion given go-ahead

A Corby town centre pub’s plans for a £1.5m expansion have been approved by planners.

Wetherspoon put in plans earlier this year for The Saxon Crown in Elizabeth Street, which currently has 12 bedrooms.

The popular pub chain wanted to more than triple this to 42 rooms by converting the upper levels of the adjacent British Heart Foundation shop.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said he hopes the move will make other businesses invest in the town.

He said: “We are delighted that plans for a hotel alongside our pub in Corby have been approved.

“We believe the new hotel will be an asset to the pub and, just as importantly, to the town itself.

“Hopefully the investment in the new hotel will act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in Corby.”

The charity shop will not be affected by the expansion.

The Saxon Crown opened in 2014 and the expansion will also see alterations to the building’s interior and repairs to its exterior.

It is not yet known when the expansion will be ready for business.