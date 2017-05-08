Corby pub raises more than £1,100 with fun day for hospice

A family fun day at a Corby pub raised more than £1,100 for Lakelands Hospice.

The successful fundraiser took place at The Cardigan Arms in The Jamb in Corby Old Village on April 30.

Marina Rae receiving the cheque from the pub on behalf of the hospice

Community fundraiser for the hospice Marina Rae said: “Thank you to Craig Haldane, landlord of The Cardigan Arms and his partner Irene and their dedicated team for hosting a fantastic family fun day.

“The event was well attended with live music from 2’s company, The Valentines and Point Blank, also a tasty hog roast by D & L Haddon Butchers.

“We had an array of stalls including No Limits Adventure holding a gross eating challenge.

“Finally, a massive thank you to our volunteers and each and every person who bought raffle tickets, donated their loose change and played our games – together we raised a whopping £1125.85.”

The money raised will go to the hospice, which is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice in Butland Road and its work, click here or like their page by searching for Lakelands Hospice on Facebook.