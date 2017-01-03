Corby primary school given 3D printer by local firm

A primary school has been given a 3D printer by Corby company RS Components in a bid to get children involved with science, technology, engineering and maths.

RS Components, the global distributor for engineers, has donated the 3D printer Woodnewton - A Learning Community in Corby.

The 3D printer was presented to the school last month and students watched in awe as a 3D robot was printed right in front of their eyes.

Year 5 pupils at Woodnewton were asked what they would print if they had the choice, to which one pupil answered: “Another version of me.”

Alison Hutchings, global category manager for 3D printing and science, technology, engineering and maths ambassador at RS Components, said: “As a business we are passionate about promoting the uptake of engineering from an early age and offer support in any way possible to achieve this.

“This donation to a local school is just one of the many ways we can demonstrate to students how innovation is changing the world.

“In my role as an ambassador, I aim to show students how exciting science, technology, engineering and maths can be.

“We have only ever worked collaboratively with universities and we have never embarked on working with children at primary school level.

“This is a great step forward for us.”

Ellen Wallace, executive principal of Woodnewton, said: “It is truly a wonderful gift which will really enhance the curriculum.

“The opportunities that this piece of equipment will provide will inspire children from a young age to investigate, design and experiment across many different subjects.”

ICT co-ordinator Kathryn Randon said: “It is a privilege to be able to receive such a special gift from a local company.

“The possibilities of this technology are endless.”