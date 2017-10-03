Corby pool to host gala this weekend

Corby East Midlands International Pool will host Corby Amateur Swimming Club’s long course meet on Saturday (October 7).

About 500 swimmers from across the country will take to the water throughout the competition, which is licensed to ASA Level 3 and incorporates all of the swim events.

The Meet will be split into five age categories with bespoke medals awarded for the top three swimmers in each event.

A swim shop selling high performance equipment and specialist suppliers Swimzi Clothing and High 5 Energy will also be present, keen to be part of Corby’s successful event.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “We are very pleased to be able to host Corby Amateur Swimming Club’s 50m Gala and to welcome swimmers from across the country to compete here in Corby.

“We wish all of the competitors the very best of luck and we hope that they have a great time visiting Corby East Midlands International Pool and other places within the borough.”

Holding open meets allows Corby Swimming Club to raise their profile, raise funds and to exhibit how well the club is progressing with their talented swimmers.

The town centre and local restaurants will also benefit from the influx of swimmers and their supporters to the meet.

Because of the event there will be no public swimming or diving from 1pm on Saturday.

Those who would like to watch the competition can view the swimmers from the spectator gallery.

Swimming lessons, gym, health suite and fitness classes are all on as normal.

Corby Swimming Club’s head coach Tim Evans said: “We are very fortunate to be able to utilise the amazing 50m eight lane pool here in Corby.

“I’m sure there will be some amazing swimming taking place over the weekend for all to enjoy and we look forward to holding our next two day open meet here in March 2018.”