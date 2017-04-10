Corby police team moves into new home with the council

The police have teamed up with Corby Council in a bid to keep officers in the town centre.

Corby police’s community safety team officially moved from the police station in Elizabeth Street into its new office last week (Friday).

They have set up home with Corby Council’s community safety and neighbourhood management team in Deene House.

It is the first police team in the county to move into partnership premises and it is hoped the move will further enhance the partnership working in Corby, which has played a significant part in the 40 per cent crime reductions seen since 2006.

Chief executive of Corby Council Norman Stronach said: “We are very pleased to be welcoming the Corby police community safety team in to our offices.

“We know that with this move both our officers and the police teams will benefit.

“We have already seen significant reductions in anti-social behaviour, crime and perceptions of crime and we hope that we will be able to reduce these figures further over the coming years.”

Among those attending the official opening for the community safety team’s new home was chief constable Simon Edens and police and crime commissioner for Northamptonshire Stephen Mold.

Community and partnerships inspector Julie Mead added: “It is important that local policing remains local.

“We already work very closely with Corby Borough Council, which has kindly invited us to share office space with them, and being able to work alongside colleagues such as council wardens and youth workers under the same roof is already enhancing our partnership working and our problem solving capabilities.

“We know people are concerned about the police station closing and what this will mean for policing in Corby, and we hope this move will reassure them of our commitment to keeping local policing local and having our community policing teams based in the community they serve.”