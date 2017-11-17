Corby police officer sacked for drink-driving

A Corby police officer has been sacked for drink-driving.

A disciplinary hearing at Wootton Hall, chaired by Chief Constable Simon Edens, heard PC Leanne McDaid was off-duty when she was arrested in Corby on September 29 this year.

A breath test found she was more than three times over the legal limit.

Mr Edens told the hearing the officer had developed a reputation as a hard-working officer, who had shown empathy to others, especially to the vulnerable and victims of crime, adding there was no doubt whatsoever about her honesty and integrity.

However, he said: “The public have a right to expect high standards from police officers and those standards are clear.

“PC McDaid has breached the standards of professional behaviour in which officers are required to conduct themselves in such a way as to not bring discredit on the police service or undermine public confidence in policing.

“Northamptonshire Police is here to protect people from harm and we rely on public trust and confidence to achieve that purpose.”

Dismissing her for gross misconduct, he said: “My responsibility is to safeguard the respect and confidence of the public through maintaining high standards in Northamptonshire Police and, sadly, I do not believe I would do this by retaining Leanne McDaid as a police officer.

“PC McDaid is therefore dismissed without notice.”