Corby people thanked for helping hospice smash its £10,000 fundraising target

The people of Corby have helped raise more than £12,000 in a month for Lakelands Hospice.

Throughout June, the hospice has been running its #challenge439 fundraiser in recognition of the 439 patients who have been cared for towards the end of their lives by the Hospice at Home team.

#challenge439 was launched by Lakelands Hospice at the start of June

The hospice set itself the target of raising £10,000 and the people of Corby have helped them not only reach it, but smash it by raising nearly £2,500 more.

Individuals, businesses, shops, pubs, supermarkets and garages have all played their part with a range of fundraising events in support of the work of the Hospice at Home team.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for Lakelands Hospice, is thrilled to announce they have smashed their target by raising £12,428.31 in total.

And she said: “A massive thank you to every single person in Corby that has supported us.

A memorial golf day held for #challenge439

“We are grateful for every penny that has been donated.

“The money that has been raised will help us continue providing more nights of care.”

This year’s total makes it the biggest year yet for the #challenge fundraiser, which raised £2,339.46 in 2015 and £7,429.97 last year.

Everyone who has taken part in the #challenge439 fundraiser will receive a certificate from the hospice, thanking them for their support.

Raffertys supported #challenge439

