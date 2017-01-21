Corby pensioner takes on mountain trek for charity

A Corby pensioner has raised more than £500 after taking on a tough mountain trek.

Some people might prefer to put their feet up when they reach their 70s, but not Ramesh Nathwani of Corby who decided to set himself a very active challenge at the age of 71.

After completing a trek at the Annapurna range in Nepal four years ago for Cancer Research UK, Ramesh took on the Mardi Himal trek in Nepal over seven days in December.

His aim was to reach 4,000m at Badal camp on the Himal trek route, walking an average of about six hours per day.

Ramesh said the route was ‘tough and rough’ with slippery hills.

The route also took him through dense jungles with overgrown roots, which made it difficult underfoot.

He spent about 45 hours walking in total over the seven days, including one day which saw him walking for nine hours to get to camp.

But with the weather being so unpredictable in the mountain area, he was advised to stop when they reached the lower camp at the height of 3,000m.

Ramesh said: “It was very hard, my guide was very helpful and thanks to him and my porter.”

So far, Ramesh has raised £501 with the support of ‘his family and friends plus God’s blessing.’

But anyone who would like to sponsor him can still do so by going to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ramnathwani-4.