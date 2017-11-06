Corby offering Christmas creche to make shopping easier for parents

Corby Council is hoping to ease the stress for parents this Christmas as their ‘Drop ‘n’ Shop’ service returns to the international pool.

The service means parents can drop off their youngster to qualified staff in the crèche, giving them the chance to shop in peace while their little one has a fun afternoon playing and learning.

The ‘Drop ‘n’ Shop’ service is available for those aged between three months and five years old, and is available from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 11.25am and Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12.30pm to 2.25pm.

Prices are £3.10 for one hour or £5.20 for the full one hour, 55 minutes.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “The build-up to Christmas can be a very stressful time for parents who are trying to get all of their shopping done in time.

“Our Drop and Shop service is the perfect way to grab a couple of hours shopping in Corby town centre whilst the youngsters are in great care at one of our fantastic crèche facilities.”

Booking is advisable and places can be reserved up to one week in advance.

Payment is required at the time of booking.

For more information, or to book your place, contact Corby East Midlands International Pool on 01546 464643 or go to the reception desk.