Corby mum’s ‘Wear It Purple’ day raises more than £20,000

A Corby mum whose daughter has child arthritis helped raise more than £20,000 to increase awareness of the condition.

Lynette Haselip’s six-year-old daughter, Farah Mills, was diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) after she woke up on Christmas morning more than four years ago with a swollen ankle.

Miss Haselip and friend Rachel Rennie have organised a ‘Wear It Purple’ day to raise money for JIA-at-NRAS for the past two years, with last year’s event raising almost £6,000.

But this year’s event, which saw activities and fundraisers across the country, raised a whopping total of more than £20,000.

Lynette said: “It was a huge success and so many people all over the country took part.

“I am completely overwhelmed.

“So many local businesses supported #wearpurpleforjia by donating amazing raffle prizes.

“I’ve also had a few people locally, and across the country, get in touch as they thought they were on this journey alone, or their child had not long been diagnosed and like myself had no idea that children could have arthritis.

“We have raised a lot of awareness and spread the word that children do suffer from arthritis, it is not just something older people can have.”

Farah’s school, Danesholme Infants Academy, raised £1,664.13 on its own.

The #wearpurpleforjias wrist band and clothing sales brought in a fantastic £1,194.92.