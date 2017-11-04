Corby mum raises more than £1,700 for KGH

A new mum has raised more than £1,700 for KGH to say thank you for the care she and her son received when he was born.

Lily Honan, of Corby, was shopping in Tesco on Christmas Eve last year when her waters broke.

She was taken to KGH by ambulance where her son Harley was born.

He spent the first two weeks of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit and Lily was so amazed at the care he received that she wanted to give something back in return.

So she decided to hold a raffle after ringing round for some exclusive prizes, including a week’s self-catering holiday donated by RVI Europe, signed memorabilia from Manchester Utd, Arsenal and Ipswich Town, experience days vouchers and match tickets to Northampton Saints and Northampton Town FC.

The raffle took place at The Snooks in Raunds, which was given over for free for the evening.

The total raised currently stands at £1,732.48.

The special care baby unit this week launched a £35,000 appeal for an incubator.