Corby MP to keep ‘close eye’ on Urgent Care Centre tender process

The newly-elected MP for Corby says he will be keeping close tabs on the tender process at the town’s Urgent Care Centre.

On Friday the centre’s operator, Lakeside+, said it wouldn’t bid for a new contract as Corby CCG was not offering enough money.

Lakeside+ says that any new operator would not be able to provide the same service under the offered contract.

Tom Pursglove, who was re-elected as the MP for Corby earlier this month, says it is vital that the current service remains.

Speaking after a meeting with the chief executive of Corby CCG on Friday, he said: “At our meeting today, I again very strongly expressed my view that the Corby Urgent Care Centre is a vital part of our local health infrastructure landscape – not least because it relieves considerable pressures on the A&E at Kettering General Hospital, while providing an easily accessible, efficient and comprehensive service for local people.

“As such, I was clear that the outcome of their contractural process must not see the service diminished, or adversely affected, in any way – public expectations are clear and strongly felt and I will robustly hold the local commissioners to account in this regard.

“I know we all want to see our local health services improved further in the years ahead, and we must never stand still, or be complacent – particularly given the pressures presented by new housing growth across Corby, and in wider North Northamptonshire, and the need to ensure that they always properly meet the needs that exist, which do undoubtedly shift and change over time.

“This is important work and I am always keen to help the CCGs to make sure that our local services remain responsive to those local needs – gladly raising any challenges both locally and nationally, as required.

“However, our Urgent Care Centre is fundamental – it remains a beacon of best practice, has been rated as outstanding, and is the envy of many other communities.

“The CCG therefore has a clear duty to ensure that their process guarantees continuity of the high quality service local people have come to expect, and that this continues to be the case, in both the short, and longer-term.

“As such, I will be proactively supporting local people in their calls for this to be delivered, with a close eye on the progress of the procurement process.”