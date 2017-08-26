Corby Mind opens ‘crisis cafe’ for those with mental health conditions

A new project aiming to support people with mental health conditions has opened in Corby.

The Sanctuary @ Corby Mind has opened The Sanctuary Crisis Cafe, at 18 Argyle Street, Corby, which will be open for three evenings a week (Thursdays 6pm to 10pm, Fridays and Saturdays 7pm to 11pm) and a Sunday late afternoon (3pm to 7pm).

During these hours residents are free to drop in and sit and chat with the Mind team over a hot drink.

Leader of Corby Council Tom Beattie said: “With Christmas on the horizon and the stresses it can bring, whether that be through financial pressures or the feeling of loneliness, it can be a very hard time for many to cope with by themselves.

“We hope that during its pilot, the Sanctuary will be a real support for those that need it in Corby and the surrounding area.

“Sometimes just a friendly ear and a supportive chat can be a huge help for our mental health and we hope many will drop by and take advantage of this service.”

The drop-in sessions are very informal and will be staffed by three trained members of the MIND team including a trained counsellor, a mental health support worker and a hospitality greeter.

These are not counselling sessions but a way for those struggling to come and have some down time and friendly chatter in order to feel calmer and in a better state of mind.

Corby Mind has also been working with a number of local businesses to help them achieve their aims.

They have been made Cambridge Weight Plan’s charity of the year and are also involved with local table tennis club Corby Smash.

The Sanctuary offers out of hours support and aims to help prevent psychiatric admissions to hospital.

Should the numbers through the door during the pilot be sufficient, there is a possibility its days open could be extended.

For more information call Mind on 01536 267280.