Corby Mensa member makes national pool final

A genius from Corby has made the final of a pool tournament for Britain’s smartest people.

Kerrin Tarr, 29, will go for gold in the British Mensa Pool Tournament after winning his semi-final 8-6.

Mr Tarr, who has an IQ of 149, is hoping to put his town on the map.

He said: “Having played for a couple of local pool teams, I entered the tournament to see how far I’d get and I’m over the moon to have made it to the 2017 final.

“On a good day, I’d love to say I’m in with a really good chance thanks to being able to practice against some fantastic players in the Rockingham Forest and Super Leagues.

“I’ve acquired 11 break and dishes [winning a rack without your opponent having a shot] so far, so the aim is to add to that total as often as I can.

“It would be amazing [to win].

“I would dedicate my win to my teammates and everyone else in the league, as well as my highly supporting family.

“But first, I must keep practising and consciously turn that dream into a reality.”

Kerrin’s IQ is just 11 points below Albert Einstein’s and is considered to be in the ‘genius’ category.

The author, who also works as a personal shopper at Tesco, added: “As a member of Mensa, my aim is to meet like-minded people who share similar interests.

“I’ve already made a few great friends including a very worthy opponent I faced in the first round of pool.

“Secondly I want to research more into Impostor Syndrome and find some answers as to why I, as well as many others, tend to suffer from it in certain situations.”