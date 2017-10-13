Corby man urges people to try squash for free this weekend

A Corby squash enthusiast and coach is encouraging people of all ages from across the Rutland and Corby areas to try the sport for free this Saturday (October 14), which is World Squash Day 2017.

The event, now in its 16th year, is an annual festival of squash, when clubs and players from across the globe come together to organise events to promote the benefits of the sport and increase participation.

The free taster sessions will be run by one of Uppingham School Sports Centre’s resident squash coaches, James Roberts, who is from Corby.

The sessions are free of charge and will be split between two age groups – children (between four and 11 years old) and adults and teenagers (12 years and above).

The sessions have been specifically designed to give beginners and lapsed players a fun introduction to the sport and will last one hour.

All rackets and balls will be provided and those attending just need to wear appropriate clothing and non-marking trainers.

The sessions start at 9.30am for the children, with the adult and teenagers following on at 11am.

Roberts said: “We are keen to bust the myth of squash being seen as a ‘middle aged businessman’s sport’.

“Squash is a sport that offers so much to people of all ages as it is both physical and tactical, but above all else, it is fun to play and can be picked up quite quickly.

“Above all, it has also been proven to provide many health benefits, burning up to 900 calories an hour and using most major muscle groups. Each rally is like its own high intensity workout!

“Although it had suffered a decline in its popularity from its heydays in the 1980s and early 1990s, with a developing professional World Tour and increasing media coverage, it is on the cusp of a major revival and we are determined to play our part in that in the Rutland and Corby area.

“Who knows, maybe we can unearth a future champion from the area?”

Roberts is hoping people from Corby in particular will come along to try squash. This is because he has recently launched a campaign called “Corby Squash” to promote the game across the town.

At present, there are no squash courts at all in the town and it is the ultimate ambition of the Corby Squash campaign to see some new courts developed.

Roberts has secured the support of the Corby & East Northants MP Tom Pursglove for his campaign and he will be in attendance at the weekend along with the chairman of Northants Squash Rackets Association, Mike Broadbent.

People interested in taking part in one of the World Squash Day taster sessions should contact Uppingham School Sports Centre to book a place on 01572 820830 or by email to ussc@uppingham.co.uk