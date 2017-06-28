Corby man to walk continually for 44 hours for Lakelands Hospice

This man is gearing up for walking around Corby continually for 44 hours for a very good cause.

Martin Norton has teamed up with Paul Marlow from Lakelands Hospice to take on the walk and they will be starting the fundraiser tomorrow (Thursday).

They will be walking continually for one hour for every 10 of the 439 patients Lakelands’ Hospice at Home service has cared for.

Martin said: “I started a company in Corby last year called No Limits Adventure and we do walks and survival stuff.

“We thought we would really like to do something for charity and we chose Lakelands.

“We are putting on a survival event later in the year and they told me about #Challenge439 so I thought it would be good to do an endurance event for it.

“The challenge is one hour for every 10 people helped by Lakelands’ Hospice at Home service.”

During the walk, Martin and Paul will only be allowed two minutes off every hour, which they can bank and save for a longer break later on, and must carry all their own supplies except water.

They will be starting from Lakelands Hospice tomorrow (Thursday) and complete the route of about 120 miles before finishing in Corby town centre.

It is hoped people will join them and walk with them for a section of the route, including schools and businesses.

And Martin has lined up a number of special guests to join them on the way, including Buzz and Woody from Toy Story who will be joining them at Corby Boating Lake at 5pm tomorrow (Thursday).

They would love people to go along and support them at the lake with Buzz and Woody, who will be there cheering them on and meeting anyone who pops along.

#Challenge439 is raising money in recognition of the 439 patients who have been cared for towards the end of their lives by the Hospice at Home team.

The fundraiser is taking place throughout June and has already raised more than £4,000 towards its target of £10,000.

This year will be the third time the hospice has run its #Challenge fundraising event.

Martin said: “We wanted to support Lakelands because it’s a local charity and it’s totally funded by fundraising.

“It’s local to me as I live on the Oakley Vale estate, I think they do a great job and it’s a great charity that deserves our help to raise the money.”

Martin is hoping to raise as much money as possible for Lakelands, but he also has a personal target of raising the most amount of money from a single event for #Challenge439.

Last year saw Lorna McFadyen as the top individual fundraiser with £1,729.36 so Martin’s target is to raise at least £1,730 and hopefully lots more.

