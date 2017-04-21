Corby man to run London Marathon for Lakelands Hospice

A Corby man will take on his biggest challenge to date when he runs the London Marathon for Lakelands Hospice.

James Fotheringham, 33, will run the 26.2 mile route this weekend for the Corby-based charity.

Mr Fotheringham applied for the opportunity after Lakelands put out a call looking for someone to run the race but, despite being a keen runner, says he’s not taken on anything like this before.

He said: “For the last couple of years I have been running regularly, mainly in 10km races.

“I have never done anything on this level.

“It’s something I have always wanted to do but never thought I would get the chance to.”

Mr Fotheringham, Corby born and bred, says the closest he’s come to running the length of a marathon was a 20-mile run in Bedford.

He has been training four times a week for the past 16 weeks in all weathers to get himself in the best shape possible in his bid to raise money for the hospice.

He added: “Lakelands is fantastic, the work they do there is brilliant.

“The majority of families in Corby have been affected by cancer in some way and it’s a very worthwhile cause.”

Lakelands fundraising manager Paul Marlow said: “It’s been amazing to see how hard James and his family have worked to support his training and fundraising in the past four months.

“To embark on your first ever marathon training programme and to raise such an amazing amount is testament to their commitment and dedication.

“On behalf of all the patients, volunteers and staff at Lakelands we would like to say thank you and good luck.”

To donate, click here.