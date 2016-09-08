Corby man takes on Great North Run after epic weight loss

A Corby man who has lost more than 10 stone in two years is taking part in the Great North Run to raise money in memory of two family members who dies from brain tumours.

Toby Page, from Danesholme, is taking part alongside friends Andrew Rose and Kristen Dowey to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

Two of Toby’s family members, Philip Macleod and Ian Phoenix, have passed away as a result of glioblastomas.

Toby, on behalf of the team, said: “Brain tumours are a devastating and cruel disease which rob people of more years of life than any other cancer.”

To sponsor the trio, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TobyKrisAndy