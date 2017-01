Police have named the man who died after his car left the road and hit a tree on New Year’s Day.

Tom Moss, 24, of Scott Road, Corby, was driving a blue Volvo convertible when it came off the road and hit a tree on the A4300 between Geddington and Stanion at about 1am on Sunday.

A police spokesman said: “The driver was taken to Kettering General Hospital but was later pronounced dead.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.