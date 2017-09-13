Corby man gets his wedding kilt as store saves the day

A store has stepped in to help a Corby man who was left without a wedding kilt when the company he was hoping to hire one from went into administration.

Yesterday (Tuesday) we reported on Aaron Murphy’s plea for help after Greenwoods entered financial difficulties, leaving him £70 out of pocket.

Mr Murphy, 37, was left without a kilt just days before he was due to marry fiancee Samantha Hocking, 28, at the Corby Cube on Saturday.

But Robert Goddard’s Willow Place store has now given him a kilt for a nominal fee.

Store manager Victoria Waite said: “We saw the Northants Telegraph post on Facebook and we offer suit hire, so we thought it was only right that we helped him out.

“We’ve known about problems at Greenwoods and we just wanted to make sure his special day goes well.

“It’s stressful enough anyway without something like this.”

Aaron, who went into the store this morning, said he was ‘over the moon’ and thanked Robert Goddard for their help.

Thanks also to other readers including Jason Campbell, Michael from A1 Kilt Hire and Mark McGoldrick who offered to help Mr Murphy too.