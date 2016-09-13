Corby man charged with five counts of child sexual abuse

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with five counts of child sexual abuse involving two alleged victims.

Christopher Graham, 22, of Reigate Walk, Corby, will appear at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, October 11.

His arrest followed an investigation by the Reducing Incidents of Sexual Exploitation (RISE) team, who also arrested a 19-year-old man in a separate and unrelated CSE investigation on the same day.

He is from the north of the county and was arrested on suspicion of inciting a child to commit sexual activity.

He has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Anybody with any concerns relating to CSE should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or the Child Safeguarding Team on 0300 126 1000.