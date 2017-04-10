Corby man charged with attempted murder

A Corby man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

David Glen-Meade, 24, of Rowlett Road, appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court last week.

He has also been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm and two driving offences.

The charges relate to an incident in Abbey Park Road, Leicester, on June 25 last year.

He was remanded into custody and will next appear at Leicester Crown Court on May 3.