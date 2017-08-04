Corby Lottery gets first £2,000 winner

The Corby Lottery has had its first £2,000 winner after one lucky person matched five out of six numbers in Saturday’s draw (July 29).

Corby Lottery has only been active since May and has had great support, with lots of winners picking up cash and free tickets all while raising money for local good causes.

One resident, identified as Mr M, has picked up its biggest prize so far by winning £2,000.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “We would like to congratulate this week’s winner of £2,000, it really is great to see people benefiting from the Corby Lottery as well as the amazing local causes supported by the ticket sales.

“The Corby Lottery has got off to a great start, over and above what we expected, and we are hoping for this to continue to grow.

“Not only would we love to see close to £40,000 being put back in to the community over the first year but we would also love to see someone walk away with the jackpot of £25,000 for themselves.

“You never know, it might be this weekend.”

Since the first draw, Corby Lottery has raised £10,000 for local good causes through ticket sales.

The Corby Lottery is a local weekly lottery which raises money for good causes in Corby.

Tickets for the lottery cost £1 per week per ticket.

Each ticket has a one in 50 chance to win a prize each week, with a top prize of £25,000.

The next draw takes place at 8pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Tickets have to be bought online and you can nominate which of the registered good causes you wish to support.

A full list of the good causes can be found here.

For further information or to buy tickets visit the Corby Lottery website here.

No money from the lottery will be used to subsidise other council services.