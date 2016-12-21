Corby is north Northamptonshire’s flytipping hotspot

Corby has seen the highest number of flytipping incidents in the north of the county this year.

A Freedom of Information request by the Northants Telegraph found that there have been 1,929 incidents in the borough in 2016 – yet nobody has been fined.

The items dumped ranged from animal carcasses to asbestos and vehicle parts.

The council did not have the figures for how many of each item had been flytipped.

Corby Council’s lead member for environment, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “Corby Council takes the issue of flytipping very seriously and every case is reported and logged on the system, including those flytips which are proactively cleared up by staff and contractors.

“The council has a no side waste policy in relation to normal waste collections, which may lead to an increase in reports of small scale flytipping.

“Where there is evidence of the source of the flytipping, investigations can result in offenders either being issued a Fixed Penalty Notice for £400 or prosecuted for the offence at court.

“Corby Council takes pride in the borough, and regular events led by the Corby Community Safety Partnership such as Take Action and community litter picks play a big part in keeping our town clean.”

A similar FOI request found that Wellingborough has seen the fewest amount of flytipping this year with just 317.

Wellingborough Council handed out two fines to offenders.

Of the 317 items, 196 came under the household category, with white goods and construction items making up the top three.

A Wellingborough Norse spokesman said: “Wellingborough Council and Wellingborough Norse are proud that we have the lowest flytipping in the north of the county.

“This is due to the dedication of our cleansing department being proactive in clearing the flytip.

“We also aim to remove the flytip within the next working day once reported.”

Further FOIs found the number of flytipping incidents in Kettering and East Northants.

In Kettering there have been 1,499 incidents this year with 22 fines given out.

Of these items there were 127 mattresses, 345 items of furniture, five animal carcasses and 89 black bags, among other items.

In East Northants there have been 486 incidents this year.

The authority has issued £6,445.67 in fines - with a further fine issued yesterday, after the FOI response was received.

In East Northants there were 12 incidents of asbestos flytipping, 45 items of white goods dumped, and 37 items of green waste.