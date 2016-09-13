Corby infant school hoping to use cash boost for new playground – but it needs your votes

A Corby infant school is appealing for the public’s help as it tries to claim a cash boost, thanks to the 5p carrier bag levy.

Studfall Infant School and Nursery has been shortlisted to receive either £8,000, £10,000 or £12,000 from the Bags of Help initiative, run by Tesco and Groundwork.

The scheme uses money raised from the 5p plastic bag charge and sees grants awarded to environmental and green space projects.

If Studfall was to win one of the two top prizes it would use the money for a new playground – and headteacher Louise McGeachie says it would help to create a fun environment for the children.

She said: “Please vote for us. We are so excited to have received the funding to develop our playground.

“Receiving the extra money would allow us to do so much more to create a stimulating, fun, educational environment for our children and local community.”

Studfall Infants School currently has more than 400 children but some of its playground equipment is more than 20 years old.

Winning one of the top prizes would allow the school to buy chalkboards, ball shooters and buddy benches to encourage creative play and friendships.

Voting is open in Tesco stores from September 26 to October 9.

Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

Lindsey Crompton, head of community at Tesco, said: “The first round of the Bags of Help initiative was a fantastic success.

“In total 1,170 community groups were awarded £8,000, £10,000 or £12,000 – that’s a massive £11.7m being invested into local projects.

“We are already seeing some great results from groups transforming their own environmental and green space areas.

“We are absolutely delighted to open the voting for round two.

“There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life in hundreds of communities.”

Groundwork’s national chief executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “Bags of Help is giving our communities both the funding and the support to create better, healthier and greener places for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ve been thrilled to see the diversity of projects which have applied for funding, ranging from outdoor classrooms and sports facilities to community gardens and play areas and everything in between.

“They’re all fantastic projects which make a real difference in our neighbourhoods.

“We’re looking forward to learning the results of the customer vote and then supporting each group to bring their project to life.”