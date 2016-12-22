Corby ice cream parlour closes its doors after less than 18 months

An ice cream parlour which served more than 100,000 scoops of the sweet treat in its first year has closed.

Italgelato in Corporation Street, Corby, celebrated its first birthday with staff and customers just a few months ago in August.

Its first 12 months of trading in the town centre saw the ice cream parlour serve more than 100,000 scoops of gelato and welcome 75,000 customers through the doors.

But a message posted on its Facebook page says it has had to close after less than 18 months of trading.

The post reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we close the doors on Italgelato this evening.

“We have loved every moment serving Corby with our sweet delights, coffee and more lately pizza.

“We have some wonderful, loyal customers from all origins, who have also become friends.

“And even more sadly our wonderful staff, that we have looked upon as family.

“We are going to miss you all.”

The Facebook post by Italgelato also claims the business has had problems including vandalism, theft and violence, which have forced them to close.

Manager Tina Horton said the closure was down to ‘lots of mitigating things’ and added: “We put so much into that business.

“We are devastated to be having to close.”

She said the closure has led to seven people losing their jobs and they have had to put the business into voluntary receivership.

Tina added: “I am heartbroken, I am at a loss.

“But I am very proud of what we achieved in Corby.

“It’s been our life for the last 18 months.”

Yesterday, Northants Police made an appeal for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Italgelato between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday, December 15.

A police spokesman said two men started talking to the woman and one of them then grabbed her in ‘a very tight hug.’

She managed to break away and shouted at him before he touched her inappropriately.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail pending further enquiries.

For more information about the appeal for witnesses, click here