Corby homeless charity wins £10,000 funding boost

A Corby charity which provides a night shelter for the homeless has won £10,000 in funding.

Corby Nightlight has been named as a regional winner in the Jewson Building Better Communities competition, winning money for building materials and labour.

The charity has secured a rented building in Wood Street for its exclusive use, meaning that it can expand its service to open the night shelter all year round and provide support, counselling and healthcare services.

The prize will enable a shower room and kitchen to be installed in the building.

Corby Nightlight co-oordinator Nicola Pell said: “We cannot thank Jewson enough for this amazing prize, and the people of Corby for voting for us.

“This money will allow us to transform our building, which is due to open in November 2017.

“We not only intend to provide homeless people with a meal and a bed in a warm, safe, caring environment, but also to provide the support that people really need to deal with their issues and move on from rough sleeping.

“We aim to completely change homelessness in Corby.”

The competition was launched in March and saw the prize fund doubled for its third year.

More than 2,000 entries were submitted and, with the help of Jewson employees and suppliers, the number was narrowed down to a shortlist of 42.

This was then put to a public vote and, following further judging, Jewson announced the winners.

Branch manager at Jewson Corby Karl Clifford said: “Massive congratulations to Corby Nightlight.

“We received a record number of entries this year, so this really is a huge achievement for all of the winning projects.

“We know there are community groups doing great work up and down the country, and they all deserve to be given a much-needed helping hand.

“We’re glad that we’ve been able to give them some of the resources they need to continue improving the lives of people around them.”

Corby Nightlight was invited to join the 25 other winners at an awards ceremony at the University of Nottingham earlier this month.

TV presenter and architect George Clarke presented the prizes.

He said: “I’ve been so impressed with the projects and amount of causes helped over the past few years, so it’s been an honour to have supported the Building Better Communities competition from Jewson.

“The funds donated will help the groups and charities make huge improvements to their buildings and, ultimately, make a difference to the communities of today and of the future.”

Corby Nightlight has been providing a winter night shelter for rough sleepers and homeless adults for four years.

The accommodation has previously been provided from a church hall and the project was overseen by another local charity.

Both of these arrangements ended in March this year as the church hall changed use and the umbrella charity closed down.