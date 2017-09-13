Corby homeless charity looking for new permanent shelter

A Corby homeless charity is going back to the drawing board after accommodation for its new shelter fell through.

However, Corby Nightlight will still be able to offer a roof over the head to rough sleepers this winter after a Corby church stepped in to help.

From November, St Peter and St Andrew Church in Beanfield Avenue will provide a place for Corby’s homeless to sleep during the cold nights.

Nightlight had been hoping to open a permanent refuge on Wood Street town centre after planning permission for the shelter was granted last month by Corby Council.

However, after objections from local businesses, the private landlord decided to withdraw leaving the charity without a permanent base.

Nightlight volunteer Paul Millen said: “This is a blow for the charity and for our plans to open a permanent shelter this winter.

“However, we are determined that this will only be a minor setback and we will secure a permanent shelter soon.

“We hope that the borough councillors will be able to work with us to find new accommodation.

“In the meantime we are extremely grateful to St Peter and St Andrew church as this means that we will be able to provide food and shelter to whoever needs it.”

The charity won a series of grants to help with renovations of a new building.

It was given £10,000 by the National Lottery to provide furniture and has a further £10,000 on account at Jewsons for building materials.

It also recently won £1,000 in the Mick George Ltd Skip of Gold competition.

A call for volunteers has also proved successful, with many people from the town offering to help at the permanent shelter.

Corby Nightlight is looking volunteers to work night shifts in the church hall.

If anyone thinks they would like to volunteer they can email info@corbynightlight.org.uk.