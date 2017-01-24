Corby health bosses want your views on health services in the borough

Health leaders in Corby want your views to inform and improve the future of health and social care services across the borough.

NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group is launching a survey which will provide an opportunity for the public to share their experiences of local health services, indicate their level of knowledge of issues facing the NHS and measure whether there is an understanding for the need for services to change.

Public surveys will be conducted in Corby’s five surgeries and an online survey will be launched on Monday, January 30.

The move comes following the publication of Northamptonshire’s Sustainability and Transformation Plan in December last year.

This five-year forward looking plan contains the new vision for a joining of health and social care in the county.

The CCG wants to ensure the public understands the plan and understands the reasons behind the need for change to local services in the future.

Dr Joanne Watt, clinical chair at NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “This survey signals a real determination by the CCG to involve the wider population of Corby in key decisions about our local NHS.

“Corby is the fastest-growing borough outside London with a 17 per cent population increase predicted by 2024.

“People are also living longer, meaning the overall population is ageing and many more people are living with long term conditions like diabetes, heart failure, breathing difficulties and dementia.

“Care services have to be equipped to meet these growing needs.

“This includes ensuring the right support is in place to enable people to stay well and carry on living independently.

“This means working differently – so it does mean changing things, quite possibly replacing some services with others which are more appropriate for the 21st century.”

The survey will be available here.